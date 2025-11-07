 Skip to main content
DR&P reveals 2024 deal costs and more buys in 2025 after BMS sale

Deal

DR&P Group has revealed a £60.91m bill for its 2024 purchases, a year it was snapped up by BMS.

BMS completed the takeover in December last year having first revealed the transaction in July.

A filing at Companies House for DR&P holding company Project Flight Topco showed the business bought Lloyd’s wholesale broker ARB International as well as private clients specialists Dover Street Insurance and Corri during 2024.

These three had previously been reported however the document also listed the purchase of ASM Risk Solutions.

Prices

ARB was the most expensive of the cohort at £47.73m, most of

Bournemouth-based broker launches

Gary Boome has launched Bournemouth-based broker Renata Group, offering commercial and personal lines insurance products as an appointed representative of Momentum Broker Solutions.

