DR&P reveals 2024 deal costs and more buys in 2025 after BMS sale

DR&P Group has revealed a £60.91m bill for its 2024 purchases, a year it was snapped up by BMS.

BMS completed the takeover in December last year having first revealed the transaction in July.

A filing at Companies House for DR&P holding company Project Flight Topco showed the business bought Lloyd’s wholesale broker ARB International as well as private clients specialists Dover Street Insurance and Corri during 2024.

These three had previously been reported however the document also listed the purchase of ASM Risk Solutions.

Prices

ARB was the most expensive of the cohort at £47.73m, most of