Bournemouth-based broker launches

Gary Boome has launched Bournemouth-based broker Renata Group, offering commercial and personal lines insurance products as an appointed representative of Momentum Broker Solutions.

The start-up broker’s offering will include buildings, motor, home, travel, lifestyle cover and more via its online quote comparison service.

Renata claimed the partnership with Momentum allows clients to enjoy the “personal expertise of a dedicated advisor” while also gaining the advantages of a network providing access to a wide range of insurance providers.

Explaining the name, Boome noted that Renata comes from the Latin word “renatus”, meaning “reborn, or born again”.

