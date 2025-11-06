UK growth accelerates at Hiscox

Hiscox has maintained “positive momentum” in the UK with written premiums up 8% in the first nine months of the year to £543.1m.

At the half-year the insurer’s UK premium had been 6% ahead.

The provider listed the latest boost had come from effective marketing, productivity improvements and “the impact of several distribution deals signed in 2024 and earlier this year”.

It also promised a “strong pipeline” of business is building in 2026.

Commercial

In commercial the new distribution deals meant policy growth has accelerated ahead of rate, the insurer detailed as it committed to keeping on with the strategy of deepening its