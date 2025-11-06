NSM adds Thomsett as ops director at Kingfisher and Kingsbridge

NSM UK has recruited Neil Thomsett from UKGI Group to be operations director for Kingfisher Insurance and Kingsbridge.

Thomsett, pictured, started his insurance career at Adler Fairways 13 years ago becoming a director in 2019 and most recently group chief operating officer of parent company UKGI since April 2024.

NSM detailed that in his new role he will be tasked with overseeing the application of technologies, systems and operations in its broking infrastructure.

Ambitious

The move has followed on from Paul Havenhand, who had been CEO of Kingsbridge since February 2022, stepping up this June to lead both brokers