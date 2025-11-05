 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Software provider Insly strengthens UK presence

Risto Rossar, Founder and CEO, Insly
Photo: Insly
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

Software provider Insly has bought Socrates Systems, a UK-based insurance technology company, to strengthen its UK presence.

Socrates will continue to operate under its own brand as part of the Insly Group, with access to Insly’s AI capabilities, infrastructure, and resources.

Risto Rossar, founder and CEO of Insly, told Insurance Age he won’t force Socrates to use Insly’s AI tools, financial models or back office.

“That has to be done in the way Jody [Brooks, MD of Socrates] says he would like to use Insly’s marketing resources and use the AI tools. Socrates is still an independent company, and I don’t want to take the

