Clear picks Premium Credit

Clear Group has chosen Premium Credit as its principal premium finance partner signing a multi-year contract.

The pair detailed that the extended agreement followed a “thorough market review” by the broker and builds on the previous partnership.

The deal spans Clear’s UK and Irish companies.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Clear bought Irish commercial broker McAuliffe Barry & Collins (trading as MBC Insurance and Techinsure.ie) in 2023, its first deal outside the UK.

We are entrusted to deliver the high standards that are expected in an increasingly regulated market.Owen Thomas, chief sales