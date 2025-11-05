Clear picks Premium Credit
Clear Group has chosen Premium Credit as its principal premium finance partner signing a multi-year contract.
The pair detailed that the extended agreement followed a “thorough market review” by the broker and builds on the previous partnership.
The deal spans Clear’s UK and Irish companies.
As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Clear bought Irish commercial broker McAuliffe Barry & Collins (trading as MBC Insurance and Techinsure.ie) in 2023, its first deal outside the UK.
We are entrusted to deliver the high standards that are expected in an increasingly regulated market.Owen Thomas, chief sales
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Software provider Insly strengthens UK presence
Software provider Insly has bought Socrates Systems, a UK-based insurance technology company, to strengthen its UK presence.
Brokers on the ‘frontline’ in tackling insurance fraud
Nearly one in five people (19%) believe it’s justifiable not to disclose the full truth on an insurance application – a figure that rises to 21% among those with motor insurance, research by Ageas UK has revealed.
Home insurance premium falls speed up
Average quoted prices for home insurance fell by 4.8% in the three months to September, according to research by Consumer Intelligence.
Specialist Leeds broker enters “next stage” with rebrand
C&C Insurance Brokers has launched C&C Employee Benefits as its rebranded health and wellbeing arm.
Specialty MGAs Nirvana and Pulse complete merger
Managing general agents Nirvana and Pulse have completed their merger after the deal was signed off by the Financial Conduct Authority.
FeLines’ founder Henderson on how the group has grown and provides safe space
Gemma Henderson, founder of FeLines, a networking group for women in insurance financial lines, explains how the group has grown, the importance of safe spaces, and how she will focus on quality of events over quantity.
One Call’s Chadburn joins main Biba board
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has appointed Sarah Chadburn, director at One Call Insurance, as chair of its regional chairs’ advisory board.
Markerstudy adds former Allianz leader Price as director
Markerstudy has added ex-Allianz leader Victoria Price as capacity and partnerships director.