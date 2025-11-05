Home insurance premium falls speed up

Average quoted prices for home insurance fell by 4.8% in the three months to September, according to research by Consumer Intelligence.

The drop was bigger than the 3.9% seen in the previous quarter and takes the year-on-year decline to 13.1%.

All regions registered reductions in quoted premiums in the annual and quarterly measures.

We also saw firms reducing premiums in the buildings-only market more substantially than in the contents-only sector changing the previous trend where the contents-only market saw stronger deflation.Laura Vas, senior insight analyst at Consumer Intelligence

The biggest fall in quoted premiums by both