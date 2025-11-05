 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Specialty MGAs Nirvana and Pulse complete merger

deal-completed
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Managing general agents Nirvana and Pulse have completed their merger after the deal was signed off by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The plan to bring the businesses together was first revealed in April.

The merger creates a specialty MGA platform with capabilities spanning media, technology and cyber, accident and health, non-standard life, and sports lines of business.

RelatedTwo specialty MGAs set to merge 

Managing general agents Nirvana and Pulse have announced plans to merge their businesses.

The combined group has around 40 employees across offices in London, Norwich and Brackley as well as in Barcelona, Brussels and Zug.

T

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: