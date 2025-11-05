Specialty MGAs Nirvana and Pulse complete merger

Managing general agents Nirvana and Pulse have completed their merger after the deal was signed off by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The plan to bring the businesses together was first revealed in April.

The merger creates a specialty MGA platform with capabilities spanning media, technology and cyber, accident and health, non-standard life, and sports lines of business.

The combined group has around 40 employees across offices in London, Norwich and Brackley as well as in Barcelona, Brussels and Zug.

