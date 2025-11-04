FeLines’ founder Henderson on how the group has grown and provides safe space
Gemma Henderson, founder of FeLines, a networking group for women in insurance financial lines, explains how the group has grown, the importance of safe spaces, and how she will focus on quality of events over quantity.
The idea for the group – initiated two years ago following a glass of wine with a friend – has grown to a networking event attended by almost 100 women working in financial lines in insurance.
Henderson, also business director in financial lines at IDEX Consulting, says: “It was having that like-minded conversation with a peer in the market, and we thought ‘wouldn’t this be nice if more people did this and it was a more regular occurrence’.
“That got my mind working; I went away and thought about
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
One Call’s Chadburn joins main Biba board
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has appointed Sarah Chadburn, director at One Call Insurance, as chair of its regional chairs’ advisory board.
Markerstudy adds former Allianz leader Price as director
Markerstudy has added ex-Allianz leader Victoria Price as capacity and partnerships director.
MGA Alps launches fleet GAP product
Managing general agent Alps has launched a fleet GAP product for brokers, designed to deliver “valuable” protection for organisations operating commercial fleets.
Brokers call on MGAs for more at renewal
Nine in 10 brokers believe insurers and managing general agents across the non-standard market could do more to support renewals and client retention, according to the latest survey by Prestige Underwriting.
FCA issues warning of Close Brothers clone
The Financial Conduct Authority has issued a warning of fraudsters trying to scam people as a clone of Close Brothers.
Ex-Bravo boss Scott Bennett moves to JMG
Scott Bennett, the former leader of Ardonagh-owned Bravo Networks, has joined JMG as group insurer director.
New MGA targets financial lines
Managing general underwriter Acies has launched its latest underwriting agency, Subscribe MGA focusing on financial lines.
Mission aiming to launch six more MGAs by end of 2026, says CEO Dingwall
Accelerant-backed MGA incubator Mission is looking to almost double the number of UK/EU firms under its auspices to 15 by the end of 2026, according to CEO Ross Dingwall.