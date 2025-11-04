FeLines’ founder Henderson on how the group has grown and provides safe space

Gemma Henderson, founder of FeLines, a networking group for women in insurance financial lines, explains how the group has grown, the importance of safe spaces, and how she will focus on quality of events over quantity.

The idea for the group – initiated two years ago following a glass of wine with a friend – has grown to a networking event attended by almost 100 women working in financial lines in insurance.

Henderson, also business director in financial lines at IDEX Consulting, says: “It was having that like-minded conversation with a peer in the market, and we thought ‘wouldn’t this be nice if more people did this and it was a more regular occurrence’.

“That got my mind working; I went away and thought about