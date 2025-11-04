MGA Alps launches fleet GAP product

Managing general agent Alps has launched a fleet GAP product for brokers, designed to deliver “valuable” protection for organisations operating commercial fleets.

The provider of add-on insurance products has partnered with AMS Insurance Services who will also act as claims administrators. It is the third GAP offering to be launched by the pair.

The fleet GAP product pays the greater of the shortfall between the amount paid by the primary motor insurance policy and the original purchase price of the vehicle or the outstanding finance balance.

This product is designed to eliminate the financial setbacks fleet operators face following total loss vehicle