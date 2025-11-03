FCA issues warning of Close Brothers clone

The Financial Conduct Authority has issued a warning of fraudsters trying to scam people as a clone of Close Brothers.

The regulator published the update on 3 November, stressing closebrotherswm.com has no connection with the genuine firm.

According to the watchdog, the scammers have been contacting people pretending to be the authorised business.

In August, the FCA issued a warning of fraudsters using a clone of temporary car insurance firm GoShorty. This followed on from an alert in June about a clone claiming to be Brighton-based Premium Wise