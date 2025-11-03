 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

FCA issues warning of Close Brothers clone

warning2

The Financial Conduct Authority has issued a warning of fraudsters trying to scam people as a clone of Close Brothers.

The regulator published the update on 3 November, stressing closebrotherswm.com has no connection with the genuine firm.

RelatedGoShorty urges vigilance after uncovering website clone 

According to the watchdog, the scammers have been contacting people pretending to be the authorised business.

In August, the FCA issued a warning of fraudsters using a clone of temporary car insurance firm GoShorty. This followed on from an alert in June about a clone claiming to be Brighton-based Premium Wise

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

rules-need-focus-getty
Brokers call on MGAs for more at renewal

Nine in 10 brokers believe insurers and managing general agents across the non-standard market could do more to support renewals and client retention, according to the latest survey by Prestige Underwriting.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: