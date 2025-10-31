Allianz strikes deal to enhance fleet risk management

Allianz UK has partnered with Samsara to make access to risk management technology more accessible to a broader range of UK fleets.

The partnership provides Allianz-insured commercial customers with preferred access to Samsara’s AI dual-facing dash cams and connected operations platform.

Allianz UK’s motor fleet policyholders can also access exclusive discounts on Samsara’s technology through a referral programme.

It claimed the initiative is designed to help more fleets leverage data-driven insights to improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

Samsara, a technology partner, has a connected operations platform.

Allianz