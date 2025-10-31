People Moves: 27 – 31 October 2025

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featured: Allianz, Tide, DAC Beachcroft, and Prima Assicurazioni

Allianz makes commercial board appointments

Allianz Commercial has divided the EMEA, the United Kingdom, and Asia Pacific across three board members, as it makes other commercial board appointments with effect from 1 January 2026.

Jeremy Sharpe, currently global head of distribution, joins the Board of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE as chief distribution officer.

Presidents for the UK and EMEA will be appointed in due course