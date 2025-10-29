Tokio Marine and MGA launch ‘market-first’ nuclear fusion insurance

Tokio Marine GX and managing general agent Northcourt, part of the Optio Group, have launched what they claim to be the Lloyd’s market’s first insurance facility for nuclear fusion technology.

The pair noted NC Fusion will guarantee insurance frameworks and capacity are in place to support the development and, when available, the commercial rollout of nuclear fusion technology.

NC Fusion has been designed to support fusion projects throughout their evolution, the partners continued.

The capacity and coverage have been created to scale as technology matures and projects progress toward commercial viability, according to TMGX.

