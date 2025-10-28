Axa extends partnership with MGA in multi-year deal

Axa UK has renewed its partnership with Avantia Group in a multi-year deal, seeing the insurer continue to provide capacity for the MGA’s specialist home insurance online brand Homeprotect.

The pair first partnered in 2012, and claimed the updated deal “signals the strength of the long-standing relationship”.

According to Avantia, Homeprotect provides cover for over 300,000 UK customers.

The brand works across a range of standard and non-standard risks including unoccupied homes, holiday homes, listed