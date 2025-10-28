 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Axa extends partnership with MGA in multi-year deal

Mark Eastham, Avantia’s CEO
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Axa UK has renewed its partnership with Avantia Group in a multi-year deal, seeing the insurer continue to provide capacity for the MGA’s specialist home insurance online brand Homeprotect.

The pair first partnered in 2012, and claimed the updated deal “signals the strength of the long-standing relationship”.

According to Avantia, Homeprotect provides cover for over 300,000 UK customers.

RelatedAcross the board uplifts at Avantia 

Avantia Insurance delivered double digit increases in turnover and post-tax profits in 2023, repeating the achievements of previous years.

The brand works across a range of standard and non-standard risks including unoccupied homes, holiday homes, listed

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Motor Repair 4
Newbie News: RMI Insurance Services

CEO of the Independent Garage Association Stuart James and head of insurance Neil Follett, tell Insurance Age how motor trade broker RMI Insurance Services will use the expertise of the wider group and provide five-star service.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: