Award winning broker Alan Boswell posts turnover and revenue growth

Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers grew turnover 7.2% to £35.83m in the year ended 31 March 2025 as profits topped £9m.

The board of the firm said it was “satisfied with the growth in turnover and profits”.

Post-tax profit reached £9.02m, up from £8.25m in the prior year.

A filing at Companies House showed headcount increased by 16 people during the year to 346 staff.

“We are budgeting for strong levels of income and profits for the year ended 31 March 2026,” the directors wrote.

Award

The Norwich-headquartered Top 100 UK Broker deals with commercial, personal and property owners’ insurance.

It is part of the wider