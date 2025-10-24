CyberCube estimates $38m to $581m insurance loss from AWS outage

CyberCube has reported a preliminary loss estimate for the Amazon Web Services outage ranging from $38m (£28.54m) to $581m.

The cyber risk analytics provider noted the higher end allowed headroom for information that could emerge beyond what is known today.

CyberCube stated it expects a loss ratio impact for cyber insurers in the low-to mid-single digits. It explained the event could play out in a variety of ways and sees most potential outcomes clustering toward the lower end of the quoted range.

In terms of industry effects, we see those that depend on high availability being the most affected, including technology