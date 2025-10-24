CyberCube estimates $38m to $581m insurance loss from AWS outage
CyberCube has reported a preliminary loss estimate for the Amazon Web Services outage ranging from $38m (£28.54m) to $581m.
The cyber risk analytics provider noted the higher end allowed headroom for information that could emerge beyond what is known today.
CyberCube stated it expects a loss ratio impact for cyber insurers in the low-to mid-single digits. It explained the event could play out in a variety of ways and sees most potential outcomes clustering toward the lower end of the quoted range.
In terms of industry effects, we see those that depend on high availability being the most affected, including technology
Blog: Gen Z wants to share not rent – tapping into the next generation of insurance customers
The insurance industry often talks about “customers of tomorrow” – but tomorrow is already here, says Martyn Mathews, managing director of SSP Broker.
Award winning broker Alan Boswell posts turnover and revenue growth
Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers grew turnover 7.2% to £35.83m in the year ended 31 March 2025 as profits topped £9m.
Newbie News: RMI Insurance Services
CEO of the Independent Garage Association Stuart James and head of insurance Neil Follett, tell Insurance Age how motor trade broker RMI Insurance Services will use the expertise of the wider group and provide five-star service.
People Moves: 20 – 24 October 2025
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Dalby to lead at Howden as Ogley exits
Mike Dalby has been appointed CEO of Howden consumer and local commercial to lead its UK high street business with immediate effect as Kelly Ogley leaves the business.
Lange to replace Raffard as personal lines MD amid wider Allianz UK management changes
Serge Raffard, managing director of personal lines at Allianz UK, will be succeeded by chief financial officer Ulf Lange on 1 December, the insurer has revealed.
Q&A: Richard Webb on his career, retirement and advice to the next generation
Having retired from Pen Underwriting earlier this year, Richard Webb reflects on his career, gives insight on exceeding expectations with building and selling MUM, shares his belief in the importance of gut instinct and reveals the exit message that made him laugh.
Acrisure adds three to UK senior leadership team
Acrisure UK Retail has confirmed the recruitment of Rowanne Dicker as head of UK retail markets and placement, Rob White as chief risk and compliance officer, and David Cramp as chief revenue officer.