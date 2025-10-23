Marsh measures UK market softening at 6% in Q3

Rates in the UK commercial insurance market softened by 6% in the third quarter, maintaining the level of decline seen throughout 2025, according to research by Marsh.

It was the seventh UK quarterly fall in a row calculated by the broker’s Global Market Insurance Index.

Also in keeping with previous editions, it found the UK dropped by more than the global benchmark, which had a 4% fall for July to September.

The data revealed drops in every business line apart from casualty, which was flat.

Low claims activity

The rate of reduction in property business sped up quarter-on-quarter, from 6% in Q2 to 7% in Q3.

These rate trends remain consistent in a market