CMC pegs JLR cyber event as UK’s “most economically damaging”
The Cyber Monitoring Centre has estimated the cyber incident affecting Jaguar Land Rover had a UK financial impact of £1.9bn and affected over 5000 UK organisations.
It added the event appears to be the most economically damaging cyber incident to hit the UK, with the majority of the financial impact due to the loss of manufacturing output at JLR and its suppliers.
The major cyber incident took place in late August 2025 hitting JLR’s internal IT environment. The malicious attack led to an IT shutdown and a halt in global manufacturing operations, including its major UK plants at Solihull, Halewood, and Wolverhampton.
CMC has modelled a loss range of £1.6bn to
