Q&A: Richard Webb on his career, retirement and advice to the next generation

Having retired from Pen Underwriting earlier this year, Richard Webb reflects on his career, gives insight on exceeding expectations with building and selling MUM, shares his belief in the importance of gut instinct and reveals the exit message that made him laugh.

The plans for Webb’s departure from Pen were first revealed in February, ahead of him leaving in June.

Now an industry consultant, the ex-MD of UK financial lines and specialty liability had been with the Gallagher-owned managing general agent since October 2021, when it bought Manchester Underwriting Management. He had joined MUM from HCC International in 2010.

What was the main thing you learnt from your time at GA, Hiscox and HCCI?

The biggest takeaway is all through my career I have met people