Gallagher partners with Premiership Women’s Rugby in multi-year deal

Gallagher has entered a three-year deal with Premiership Women’s Rugby, becoming its principal partner until the end of the 2027-28 season.

As the official insurance partner of the PWR, Gallagher will support the growth of women’s rugby both on and off the pitch by creating leadership, coaching and community development opportunities.

The deal builds on Gallagher’s eight-year relationship with PREM Rugby and its partnerships with World Rugby and the Women’s Rugby World Cup, along with New Zealand Rugby, including the Black Ferns.

In September 2024 Gallagher and Premiership Rugby announced a multi-year renewal that will see the