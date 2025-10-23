Interview: CEO Andrew Burke on the different situation at HSB and raising the volume

While newly appointed HSB UK and Ireland CEO Andrew Burke has come into a very different situation at the insurer compared to when he took over at Das, he shares how he will use the same ethos to grow the provider with brokers, and reveals his gin distilling interlude.

Burke, pictured, took up the post at the start of September. “This is a great business with a ton of potential,” he says.

The route was somewhat different. He had applied for, and secured, the job of chair starting on 1 April.

Then Stephen Worrall, who had been with the business for 17 years, as managing director from 2014 and CEO since 2022, decided to move on.

Initially, Burke foresaw being CEO on an interim basis.

“I loved it and realised that I had more than enough energy to offer on a full-time