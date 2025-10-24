Blog: Gen Z wants to share not rent – tapping into the next generation of insurance customers

The insurance industry often talks about “customers of tomorrow” – but tomorrow is already here, says Martyn Mathews, managing director of SSP Broker.

Young people form perceptions of insurance well before they buy their first policy, and what they think now will shape how they engage with our sector in the future. If brokers and the wider insurance community don’t step in early, we risk losing their trust before we’ve even had a chance to earn it.

The gap between expectation and reality

SSP Broker’s recent research among 12–16 year-olds highlights a simple but telling example: when asked what motor insurance would cost for an 18-year-old, most