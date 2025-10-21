Insurer service ratings jump up in Gracechurch survey

Insurer service ratings have increased to a +19 net promoter score, a survey by Gracechurch in partnership with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association has found.

Specialist insurance research consultancy Gracechurch reported the score was up seven points since the end of 2024.

In the UK Insurers Monitor study of more than 400 brokers in the UK, the latest six-monthly result showed a 39-point increase since mid-2022 when the study began.

Gracechurch noted there were improvements for 19 out of 22 insurers and nine out of 11 UK regions. It added the findings are positive for the sector as “trust in insurance is eroded by inconsistency”.

Claims

However