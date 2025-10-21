JMG makes trio of family-run broker buys

JMG Group has snapped up three family-run brokers – Glowsure Insurance Brokers, James Brown & Sons, and R Todd Insurance Services – in its fourth hat-trick of the year.

Founded in 2014 by husband and wife Wesley and Rebecca Haynes, Glowsure is a Hampshire-based commercial insurance broker with a team of serving clients across the UK.

The business has targeted a five-fold revenue increase by 2028 following JMG’s support.

The consolidator claimed the deal will provide Glowsure with “enhanced career prospects and offer clients access to a broader range of insurance services, support and expertise”.

We give businesses the backing they need to grow, while respecting