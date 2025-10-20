 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Kelliher reveals profit jump in 2024 as turnover rose

Money

Top 100 UK Broker Kelliher Insurance Group grew turnover by 4.3% last year with post-tax profit surging 49.8%.

The firm’s turnover rose year-on-year to £17.25m as profit after tax hit £869,949.

The group includes commercial and personal lines broking, wholesale broking and underwriting. It focuses on the construction, property investors, and sport and leisure sectors, as well as servicing a range of other clients.

RelatedTop 100 UK Brokers 2025: £15 – £20m of UK general insurance revenue Turnover and profit flat at Kelliher in 2023 

The breakdown of the figures filed at Companies House for the year ended 31

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Douglas Barnett, Axa
Axa’s Dougie Barnett to retire

Dougie Barnett, Axa Broker UK director of commercial customer risk management and sustainability, will retire at the end of December after 24 years at the insurer.

claims-blocks
FSCS declares Scottish broker in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared Scottish broker Arthur Temlett, trading as Abacus Insurance Consultants, as being ‘in default’ in its latest update on the ongoing situation.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: