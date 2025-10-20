Kelliher reveals profit jump in 2024 as turnover rose

Top 100 UK Broker Kelliher Insurance Group grew turnover by 4.3% last year with post-tax profit surging 49.8%.

The firm’s turnover rose year-on-year to £17.25m as profit after tax hit £869,949.

The group includes commercial and personal lines broking, wholesale broking and underwriting. It focuses on the construction, property investors, and sport and leisure sectors, as well as servicing a range of other clients.

The breakdown of the figures filed at Companies House for the year ended 31