Blog: The EU–UK AI regulation gap and its implications for UK insurance brokers

As artificial intelligence regulations diverge between the UK and EU, Claud Bilbao, regional vice president for underwriting and distribution at Cowbell UK, discusses the importance of understanding AI usage to advise clients effectively, highlighting potential regulatory and media risks, especially for AI creators.

On 2 August 2025, the EU’s landmark AI Act took a significant step forward, activating new obligations for providers of general-purpose AI models and establishing the governance structures that will enforce them.

Transparency requirements, copyright disclosures, and steep penalties for prohibited practices now apply to AI creators and deployers across the bloc, with more to come when the Act is in full force come 2 August 2026.

In contrast to the EU’s structured, rules-based approach, the UK is