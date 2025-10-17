JMG buys insuretech broker Taveo

JMG Group has snapped up the insurance broking trade and assets of Glasgow-headquartered Taveo Group.

Taveo’s team of 14 broking staff will join Greenwood Moreland, part of JMG since April 2022 when the consolidator backed a management buyout and entered the Scottish market.

Hamilton-headquartered Greenwood Moreland has since gone on to make a string of acquisitions, most recently York-based UKI Direct this April which took it to over £58m gross