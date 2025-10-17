Cyber insurance provider expands tech E&O offering

Resilience, a cyber risk solution company, has expanded its technology errors & omissions insurance to clients with more than $25m (£18.63m) revenue in the US, £50m in the UK and €25M (£21.75m) in the EU.

Resilience first launched its tech E&O offering in 2024 for clients with more than $300m (£223.70m) in revenue.

Now it offers a broader range of clients up to $10m in coverage. The update supports technology companies with necessary risk transfer coverage for financial losses derived from cyber risk and professional errors, omissions, or negligence in their products or services.

As part of the wider offering Resilience provides, it listed:Underwriters who understand a client’s technology risks