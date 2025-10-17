 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Pen expands Simmonds’ role to MD of public sector and international after Scott exit

Seb Simmonds, MD of Public Sector & International at Pen Underwriting.

Seb Simmonds has become the managing director of public sector and international at Pen Underwriting, in an expanded role following the departure of Adrian Scott, the Gallagher-owned managing general agent has confirmed.

Scott, MD of international at Pen, left the business in August. He had joined in July 2016 as global head of cyber, was promoted in 2020, and was at the helm when Pen took its box at Lloyd’s in 2023.

A Pen spokesperson told Insurance Age: “We thank Adrian for his contribution to the business over the past nine years and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

In his wider role, Simmonds, pictured, has executive responsibility for Pen’s marine, cyber, international D&O and international

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

claims-blocks
FSCS declares Scottish broker in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared Scottish broker Arthur Temlett, trading as Abacus Insurance Consultants, as being ‘in default’ in its latest update on the ongoing situation.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: