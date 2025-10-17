Pen expands Simmonds’ role to MD of public sector and international after Scott exit

Seb Simmonds has become the managing director of public sector and international at Pen Underwriting, in an expanded role following the departure of Adrian Scott, the Gallagher-owned managing general agent has confirmed.

Scott, MD of international at Pen, left the business in August. He had joined in July 2016 as global head of cyber, was promoted in 2020, and was at the helm when Pen took its box at Lloyd’s in 2023.

A Pen spokesperson told Insurance Age: “We thank Adrian for his contribution to the business over the past nine years and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

In his wider role, Simmonds, pictured, has executive responsibility for Pen’s marine, cyber, international D&O and international