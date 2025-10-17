Former Ageas boss Boisseau named chair of Benefact Group

Ex-Ageas leader Francois-Xavier Boisseau has been appointed chair of Benefact Group and its subsidiary Ecclesiastical Insurance Office from 1 January 2026, succeeding David Henderson.

Boisseau, pictured, has been a non-executive director with Ecclesiastical Insurance Office since March 2019 and during that time has held a number of roles including senior independent director and chair of the risk committee.

He retired from being CEO for insurance at Ageas UK at the end of 2018. Before this, he spent 15 years with Axa and over a decade at Groupama UK, where he was CEO when it was snapped up by Ageas in 2012.

The whole leadership team at Benefact Group is very grateful to Tim and