 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Former Ageas boss Boisseau named chair of Benefact Group

Francois-Xavier Boisseau

Ex-Ageas leader Francois-Xavier Boisseau has been appointed chair of Benefact Group and its subsidiary Ecclesiastical Insurance Office from 1 January 2026, succeeding David Henderson.

Boisseau, pictured, has been a non-executive director with Ecclesiastical Insurance Office since March 2019 and during that time has held a number of roles including senior independent director and chair of the risk committee.

He retired from being CEO for insurance at Ageas UK at the end of 2018. Before this, he spent 15 years with Axa and over a decade at Groupama UK, where he was CEO when it was snapped up by Ageas in 2012.

The whole leadership team at Benefact Group is very grateful to Tim and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

claims-blocks
FSCS declares Scottish broker in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared Scottish broker Arthur Temlett, trading as Abacus Insurance Consultants, as being ‘in default’ in its latest update on the ongoing situation.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: