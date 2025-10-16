SRG buys elite sports specialist

Specialist Risk Group has purchased Health Partners Europe and SEMPRIS, a group providing specialist healthcare schemes, insurance and technology solutions to elite sport.

Founded in 1993, HPE provides tech-enabled services for the design and running of bespoke healthcare schemes that cater for the unique needs of elite athletes.

Operating across more than 80 sporting disciplines, the business supports professional athletes in some of the world’s most successful sporting competitions, SRG explained.

HPE has worked with the Premier League since 1994, and maintained its position as Appointed Healthcare Advisors to the League for over 30 years.

