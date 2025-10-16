Ex-Century Underwriting MD joins Direct Commercial in broker facing role

Direct Commercial has appointed Ian White as head of retail new business.

In the role, White, pictured, will lead the retail-facing segment of the business, enhancing broker propositions, and strengthening DCL’s presence in the broker channel.

His remit will include driving growth in new business, improving product competitiveness, and aligning underwriting strategy with broker and market needs.

Joining from Century Underwriting where he was managing director, he helped grow its motor fleet underwriting business.

