FSCS steps in for failed Gibraltar insurer Premier Insurance

Rock of Gibraltar

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has stepped in to protect over 16,000 policyholders of failed insurer Premier Insurance Company Limited as it highlighted the identity of the Gibraltar-based motor provider.

The FSCS stressed its announcement does not refer to the UK broker of a similar name or other UK-based firms with similar names.

Premier Insurance Company Limited, which had stopped trading, was declared in default by the FSCS on 14 October 2025.

As a result, the insurer is no longer paying claims in full and the FSCS is moving in to protect the firm’s eligible UK

