TMK launches enterprise E&O insurance solution

Tokio Marine Kiln has launched Enterprise Ctrl in what it claims is a market first for the ‘comprehensive’ enterprise errors and omissions insurance solution.

The announcement comes on the heels of the specialist insurer launching the TMK Cyber Ctrl+ suite last month.

Enterprise Ctrl provides cyber, technology E&O, media and intellectual property coverage under one policy. The provider claimed the enhancement reduces the risk of coverage gaps and addresses the digital risks facing modern businesses.

The offering targets both traditional technology companies and professional services and consulting businesses providing technology-enabled services to