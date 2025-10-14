Aviva launches risk training platform for commercial clients

Aviva has unveiled Aviva Risk Training Solutions, a digital learning platform designed to help businesses strengthen their risk management capabilities, with 25 courses already live and over 50 in development.

The platform, developed in partnership with technology company, SafetyCulture, is available to all Aviva commercial clients.

According to the insurer it has been built using more than 250 of its loss prevention standards. The provider listed that ARTS provides free access to courses covering key risk areas such as property – for example on flooding and security; cyber-attacks; lithium-ion battery safety and sustainability.

