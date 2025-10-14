Miller recruits CEO and CUO in MGA build out

Miller has appointed ex-Optio boss David Robinson as managing general agent CEO, and Neil Ross from Axis as chief underwriting officer, as the broker builds out its MGA offering.

Robinson was previously CEO at specialty MGA Optio Group and was succeeded by Deepak Soni last year.

He has also held senior roles across the industry including 25 years at Chubb and Ace, latterly as regional president for the UK and Ireland with responsibility for property and casualty, accident and health, specialty personal lines and high net worth.

Ross brings over 20 years’ experience in the underwriting market across multiple product lines, including liability, cyber and property.

He joins