Moneysupermarket petitions court to wind up Freedom Services Group

Aggregator Moneysupermarket has filed a petition in the High Court of Justice in London asking for Freedom Services Group to be wound-up.

A notice in The Gazette detailed that Moneysupermarket issued the petition on 1 September with a hearing to be held on 15 October (tomorrow) at the Business & Property Courts in London.

Holding company Freedom Services Group was formed in 2017 when founder Sam White brought her insurance interests together, including MGAs, and launched motor broker Freedom Brokers.

As revealed by Insurance Age this June, Freedom Brokers has been sold to fellow Top 100 UK broker One Sure Insurance leaving only MGAs

