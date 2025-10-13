Jensten reveals five Coversure buys in roster of 10 deals over the past year

Jensten’s purchase of Martin Insurance Services, as reported by Insurance Age, was the tenth since the last set of announced deals in August 2024, the broker has confirmed.

Its acquisition of commercial broker Martin Insurance Services in Kent brought in £2m of gross written premium, including a specialism in property owners business to the group, and a new location in Rochester, Jensten revealed last week.

It last publicised an acquisition in August 2024 – that of Chesham-based commercial and personal lines broker Asprey Harris.

Last month, global private investment firm Bain Capital signed up to buy Jensten from Livingbridge.

Speaking shortly after the deal was