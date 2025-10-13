Acrisure expands on Birmingham expansion plans

CEO of Acrisure UK, Mark McIlquham, has set out the rationale for opening an office in Birmingham which could go live next year as the firm’s 20th branch.

The business first revealed the intention in a LinkedIn post last month.

McIlquham updated for Insurance Age: “An opening date is not yet firm, 2026 would be ideal, but finding the right team is the priority – so we’ll see how things develop.”

Acrisure UK Broking currently has 19 offices across the UK, so while Birmingham could be its 20th McIlquham acknowledged: “We do have plans for other offices and locations too, so another might get there first!”

US-headquartered Acrisure planted its flag in