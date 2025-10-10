 Skip to main content
Workload the main contributor of record broker stress levels

mental health
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Broker stress levels have risen to the highest level since 2019, according to research published by Ecclesiastical, as 47.5% of brokers reported stress levels as high or very high.

The annual survey in its sixth year found almost half claimed they experienced anxiety or were overwhelmed in the last year. More than one in six said they were unable to cope.

According to the latest Broker Wellbeing Survey, published to coincide with World Mental Health Day, almost four out of five brokers have felt stressed at work in the past year.

Workload was cited most frequently as the contributor of stress

