David Heathfield leaving AssuredPartners

David Heathfield, CEO of Gallagher-owned AssuredPartners International is leaving the business at the end of the month, Insurance Age can reveal.

Heathfield, pictured, has been in the post since the firm’s UK operations started.

This August, Gallagher completed the £10.5bn takeover of its US rival, after the deal had first been announced in December 2024. It added nearly 11,000 staff in 400 offices across the US, the UK and Ireland to Gallagher.

RelatedGallagher completes on AssuredPartners buy

Arthur J Gallagher has today announced it has closed the acquisition of AssuredPartners.

In the UK, AssuredPartners had grown to be a Top 100 player