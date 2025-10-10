Broker Expo 2025: Small broker brands can win in the digital era

Branding is crucial in the digital age, Florence Dennis, lead business partner at WTW Networks, told the audience at Insurance Age’s Broker Expo in Birmingham.

Speaking on 9 October in the Clients, culture, and credibility: Winning in the 2026 market session, she said: “We’ve seen a shift to the larger organisations looking to work with more local community embedded businesses, not just in insurance, but generally.

“People research the brand, and [see] if you’re doing work in your community, charitable and things like that.”

