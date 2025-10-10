 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Broker Expo 2025: Small broker brands can win in the digital era

Future transformation
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

Branding is crucial in the digital age, Florence Dennis, lead business partner at WTW Networks, told the audience at Insurance Age’s Broker Expo in Birmingham.

Speaking on 9 October in the Clients, culture, and credibility: Winning in the 2026 market session, she said: “We’ve seen a shift to the larger organisations looking to work with more local community embedded businesses, not just in insurance, but generally.

“People research the brand, and [see] if you’re doing work in your community, charitable and things like that.”

 



