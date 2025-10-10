People Moves: 6 – 10 October 2025

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Miller, Bridge, Specialty International, Arch, and Blenheim Partnerships

Miller adds senior hire to P&I team

Nick Taylor has been appointed head of direct P&I at Miller, responsible for developing its direct P&I broking team, enhancing the proposition to marine clients.

Bringing over 15 years of experience in the sector, he was most recently head of coastal and island at NorthStandard. Prior to the merger with North, Taylor held several roles at Standard Club.

With P&I experience spanning