PIB reveals first purchase since Gallagher talks ended

PIB Group has bought general insurance specialists Guernsey-based Ross Gower Group, expanding its presence in the region.

Founded in 1948, Ross Gower provides car, home and commercial vehicle insurance to a client base in the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

The business is led by owner and director Dean De La Rue and director Gareth Burchell with a team of 18 staff.

Ross Gower will work alongside PIB Group’s Channel Islands division company Channel Insurance Brokers, which PIB purchased in 2016.

Joining PIB Group, and working with Channel Insurance Brokers, will enable us to enhance the services we provide for