 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

PIB reveals first purchase since Gallagher talks ended

buy
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

PIB Group has bought general insurance specialists Guernsey-based Ross Gower Group, expanding its presence in the region.

Founded in 1948, Ross Gower provides car, home and commercial vehicle insurance to a client base in the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

The business is led by owner and director Dean De La Rue and director Gareth Burchell with a team of 18 staff.

Ross Gower will work alongside PIB Group’s Channel Islands division company Channel Insurance Brokers, which PIB purchased in 2016.

Joining PIB Group, and working with Channel Insurance Brokers, will enable us to enhance the services we provide for

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Ryan Gill, CEO of Bspoke Group
Bspoke looks to the next level

New Bspoke CEO Ryan Gill targets becoming the leading niche and specialist MGA in the UK market as he highlights a pipeline of acquisitions, new products and investments in systems and platforms to hit the goal.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: