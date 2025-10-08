Home insurance premium falls accelerate in Q3

Insurance premiums for home insurance continued their downward trajectory in the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest data from Pearson Ham Group’s General Insurance Price Index.

The consultants found that average combined buildings and contents premiums dropped by 4.9% over the three months, a sharper fall than the 3.8% recorded in the previous quarter.

The breakdown of the figures detailed reductions every month, with declines of 2% in July, 2% in August, and 1.1% in September.

We’re seeing a pattern of sustained competition across the home insurance market, with premiums now materially lower than last year.

The overall result means that compared to September 2024