HSB launches cyber insurance and incident response solution for SMEs
HSB has launched a cyber and incident response solution for micro and small businesses in the UK and Ireland with revenues up to £10m.
HSB CyberPro provides cover against cyber risks, data breaches and IT system vulnerabilities.
The policy offers 24/7 assistance, 363 days a year, through the provision of incident response services via a dedicated helpline.
It claimed cybersecurity experts will respond quickly if a suspected incident occurs, and support will be provided to businesses through containment, resolution and recovery.
CyberPro is available to brokers to e-trade via the Acturis open market and HSB Fast Track solutions.Cyb
