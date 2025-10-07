 Skip to main content
HSB launches cyber insurance and incident response solution for SMEs

cyber crime
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

HSB has launched a cyber and incident response solution for micro and small businesses in the UK and Ireland with revenues up to £10m.

HSB CyberPro provides cover against cyber risks, data breaches and IT system vulnerabilities.

The policy offers 24/7 assistance, 363 days a year, through the provision of incident response services via a dedicated helpline.

It claimed cybersecurity experts will respond quickly if a suspected incident occurs, and support will be provided to businesses through containment, resolution and recovery.

CyberPro is available to brokers to e-trade via the Acturis open market and HSB Fast Track solutions.

Cyb

