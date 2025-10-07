Arch names Cleary as Leeds branch manager

Arch Insurance UK Regional Division has appointed Martin Cleary as Leeds branch manager, joining from Bravo Network.

Cleary, pictured, has taken on responsibility for managing all aspects of the day-to-day operations and broker distribution of the Leeds office.

In the post, he oversees a 15-strong team and has been tasked with enhancing support for broker partners and delivering on Arch’s growth plans for Leeds and the North-East region.

He brings