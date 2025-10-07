Carrow launches UK accident and health products

Carrow Insurance, a specialist managing general agent, has launched accident and health covers in the UK tailored for corporate and affinity business.

Carrow launched in November last year led by Ronan Conboy, targeting warranty, accident & health and income and payment protection products through a network of broker and distribution partners.

The A&H product range now includes corporate personal accident and business travel, group personal accident programmes and tailored corporate illness benefits.

All are supported by limits up to £3m/€3.5m per individual, £25m/€30m per event, and £10m/€10m for medical expenses.

The MGA claimed the offering