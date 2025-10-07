Ex-PIB and Aon leader Butler joins Kingfisher as head of corporate risks

Kingfisher Insurance has named Gareth Butler as head of corporate risks.

In the role he will focus on evolving the current commercial insurance proposition by identifying new opportunities, partnerships and sectors and delivering solutions to new and existing clients.

Butler will also be responsible for enhancing the customer experience to enable further growth and customer retention.

I’m excited for what the future holds as we continue to build on our success to date providing best in class solutions across the whole range of products we offer.

He brings over 35 years